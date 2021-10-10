Manchester United legend Roy Keane has suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo might be one of factors to have affected Jadon Sancho since his summer move to Old Trafford.

Sancho looked a hugely exciting addition to the Man Utd squad when he joined from Borussia Dortmund, but he’s not made much of an impact for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side so far.

Keane believes it’s important to give Sancho more time, but he also suggested that the England international might be being affected by the hype of Ronaldo’s arrival overshadowing his own transfer a bit.

One can easily imagine Sancho feeling a little low on confidence if he was expecting a big welcome at his new club, only to then find Ronaldo joining attracted far more attention, whilst also threatening his place in Solskjaer’s attack.

Discussing the situation, ITV pundit Keane is quoted by the Metro as saying: “It’s certainly been a slow start for him, but it’s one thing doing alright for Dortmund it’s a different animal going to Man United with different expectations.

MORE: Man Utd star reacts to making history

“He’s been a bit overshadowed recently with Ronaldo coming in but I’d always give the kid a chance. He’s only been there for a few months, give the kid a chance.”

MUFC fans will no doubt hope that Sancho can regain his confidence eventually, as he’s clearly a talented player.

The 21-year-old looked a world class talent in the making during his time in the Bundesliga, and in the long run it should only benefit him to learn from a legendary attacking player like Ronaldo.