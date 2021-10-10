Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has tweeted his reaction to breaking yet another record on the international stage.

The 36-year-old posted on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, the day after he scored his 112th international goal against Qatar on Saturday, and breaking the record for most country’s scored against.

Translated into English via Google Translate, he said: “Records are always outstanding, but those who fall at the service of our national team take on a special dimension.

“181 games with the jersey of the corners are 181 reasons to be proud of! And scoring against 46 different countries is something I never imagined was possible.”

You can see the tweet below…

Os recordes são sempre marcantes, mas aqueles que caem ao serviço da nossa Selecção assumem uma dimensão especial. 181 jogos com a camisola das quinas são 181 motivos de orgulho! E marcar contra 46 países diferentes é algo que nunca imaginei que fosse possível.Força Portugal ???? pic.twitter.com/egmX1U7PSo — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 10, 2021

The Manchester United man was in the right place at the right time to anticipate a mistake from the defender to net his 112th Portugal goal against a 46th different nation, both now records.

Last month he broke the record for most goals in the international men’s game, netting a brace against the Republic of Ireland.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on deadline day this summer and has not disappointed since his return.

The Portuguese has scored three times in the Premier League in five appearances, including a brace on his second debut against Newcastle. He has also scored twice in the Champions League, netting a 94th-minute winner against Villareal in the second group game that could prove vital if United want to progress from the group.

The legendary forward has won all there is to win at club level, including five Ballon d’Ors and five Champions Leagues and has also won the European Championship on the international stage.

Portugal will play Luxembourg on the 12th of October as part of their World Cup Qualifying campaign. They are currently second in the group one point behind Serbia, but do have a game in hand.