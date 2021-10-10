Arsenal are reportedly already in talks over a potential transfer swoop for Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun as he nears the end of his contract.

The highly-rated Iran international seems to have a number of suitors at the moment amid doubts over his future, with Todo Fichajes claiming Arsenal are joined by AC Milan and Sevilla in considering him a potential target.

It seems the Gunners may be making more progress on a deal, however, with Todo Fichajes claiming the north London giants have already held some talks with Azmoun’s agent.

If Arsenal can win the race for Azmoun, it could be ideal for them to strengthen their slightly weak-looking attack for next season, with Alexandre Lacazette another player heading towards the end of his contract, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked a shadow of his former self for some time now.

Azmoun, by contrast, scored 19 goals in 24 league games in the Russian top flight last season, and has a further five in nine appearances so far this term.

The 26-year-old looks like he could improve Mikel Arteta’s side, and he’d surely be one of the bargains of the summer on a free.

Arsenal surely need European football as soon as possible, however, as Azmoun will have played in the Champions League with Zenit and won’t want to move to the Emirates Stadium while they can’t even offer Europa League football.