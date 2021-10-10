Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never need to think about resting star player Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Norwegian tactician got plenty of criticism after dropping Ronaldo to the bench for Man Utd’s recent 1-1 draw at home to Everton, and Scholes is the latest to suggest that there was no need to do it.
The former Red Devils star believes Ronaldo is mainly on the pitch to score goals, pointing out that the 36-year-old doesn’t do a lot of running off the ball these days, which perhaps makes up for any concern Solskjaer might have over playing someone of his age too often…
Ronaldo has made a great start at Old Trafford and it certainly seems pretty clear that United are a lot worse when he’s not in the side, so fans will hope Solskjaer learns from his mistake.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
At times I reason if OGS is a United legend at all,he changed CR7 vs young boys and we lost the game,vs Everton CR7 has 5goal I 5games,then u arrogantly benched him, just to prove that he can be benched,the same thing happened again,OGS LET ME TELL YOU ABOUT CR7 IF YOU DON’T KNOW HIM,HE (CR7) IS THE BEST EVER IN ENGLISH SOIL, AND THE BEST IN BOTH MADRID,AND THE GREATEST IN PORTUGAL HISTORY, though I know you might not be his fan(CR7) but PLEASE LEAVE HIM (CR7) for us,he is irreplaceable and we’re lucky he finally came back when he still has something to deliver.
OGS just Accept that this current squad is bigger than your managerial acumen,you have best sticking force in the world right now,Rashford the young Lion is back, Ronaldo the God of goal,Cavani the sniper BEST TIMER OF THE BOAL, Greenwood the finisher, Marshal and Lingers is there as well, Sancho the dribbler,Bruno the creator, Pogba the game changer,then you have the world best goal keeper (King David ),please OGS WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT AS A COACH?.