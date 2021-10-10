Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has explained why he thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer never need to think about resting star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Norwegian tactician got plenty of criticism after dropping Ronaldo to the bench for Man Utd’s recent 1-1 draw at home to Everton, and Scholes is the latest to suggest that there was no need to do it.

The former Red Devils star believes Ronaldo is mainly on the pitch to score goals, pointing out that the 36-year-old doesn’t do a lot of running off the ball these days, which perhaps makes up for any concern Solskjaer might have over playing someone of his age too often…

Ronaldo has made a great start at Old Trafford and it certainly seems pretty clear that United are a lot worse when he’s not in the side, so fans will hope Solskjaer learns from his mistake.