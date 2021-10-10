Pundit reveals surprising ‘question mark’ he has over Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku

Pundit Tim Sherwood has quite outrageously suggested that he is not entirely convinced by Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

Sherwood, who packed in his coaching career after failing miserably at Aston Villa, is still given a platform to share his views and opinions on the beautiful game as a pundit.

In this case, the one Tottenham stop-gap manager probably ought to have kept his mouth, with his comments on Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku rather puzzling.

Lukaku is one of the best strikers in the world and has proven that over the years. He no longer has anything to prove to anyone… other than Sherwood, apparently.

Quoted by Football.London, Sherwood revealed that there is a lingering question mark over Lukaku as a result of his inability to score against bigger sides.

“Romelu has to do it against the big teams, for me, it’s still a question mark on him. I think he’s fantastic. He takes them to another level and he’s better than the players they had in that position. But he’s a flat-track bully.”

“He’s someone who rolls over the lesser teams, he scores multiples against the lesser teams. He needs to go and do it against the Liverpool’s.”

“I think he got a raw deal there [at United]. I think he looks happier now coming back to the Premier League, he’s got unfinished business at Stamford Bridge. I still think he’s one of the best strikers in world football but I’d really like to see him do it against the top sides.”

Sherwood clearly wasn’t watching as Lukaku bullied Arsenal’s defence at the Emirates or scored a quite brilliant goal against world champions France just a matter of days ago.

Lukaku is more effective against the lesser teams, which is the case for virtually every player on the planet. To suggest he doesn’t turn up on the big occasions is just laughable.