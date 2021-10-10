Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged to alter Man Utd tactics to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been urged to alter his tactics to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo leading his attack.

The Portugal international has got off to a strong start since joining Man Utd from Juventus this summer, but the general form of the Red Devils has not been good.

Former Netherlands manager Danny Blind has now laid into Solskjaer, criticising his poor tactics at United, and urging him to change things around in order to get the best out of Ronaldo.

“You are not going to change Cristiano anymore in his thinking and his ­approach to the game,” Blind is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“So Solskjaer will have to come up with a playing style for his team where Cristiano can still flourish and the team can still put their opponent under pressure.

“Cristiano has come back and scored some important goals.

“But his presence in the team requires a different way of thinking tactically.

“Normally, you would expect that the striker is the first man to chase the defenders of the opposition.

“He will run from one ­defender to the other. But the team has lost its orientation. They are not in a confident structure now Ronaldo is up front.”

United fans will no doubt hope that Solskjaer can take some of these comments on board, as it’s clear something isn’t quite working in this MUFC side right now, even if Ronaldo has shone since joining the side.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea probably look like more complete teams overall, and will surely be favourites ahead of United in the Premier League title race.

One has to wonder how long Ronaldo might stick around if the team isn’t winning things.