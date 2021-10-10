Steve Bruce sacking looks imminent as Newcastle step up search for new manager

Newcastle reportedly look set to sack manager Steve Bruce this week following the big news of their Saudi takeover.

The Magpies have not looked too convincing in Bruce’s time in charge, and it’s little surprise that the new regime want a bigger name to come in.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bruce could be sacked in the next week or so, with the club likely to make a new manager their first priority under the new owners.

It will be interesting to see what kind of big name Newcastle are now able to attract, with some fans likely to be dreaming big with the money they now have at their disposal.

Still, the Mirror stresses that big names like Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini and Zinedine Zidane are not looking realistic at the moment.

Graeme Jones is set to step in as caretaker manager, according to the report, and it will be interesting to see how the highly-rated coach gets on following Bruce’s departure.

All in all, it’s hard to predict what the next few months will look like at St James’ Park, but it’s unlikely to be boring, that’s for sure!