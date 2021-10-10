Tottenham linked with surprise move for big-name striker with Premier League past

Tottenham have reportedly identified Juventus striker Alvaro Morata as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Much has been said on the topic of Kane’s future, yet a Tottenham player he remains. It’s unclear at this point in time whether he intends on keeping it that way or will push for a move away from the club further down the line.

Either way, it’s wise for Tottenham to plan for life without their talisman, who has looked off the pace in the opening weeks of the Premier League season. Signing a new striker ought to be high on Fabio Paratici’s list of priorities.

According to Italian outlet, Sport Mediaset, Juventus are unlikely to use their buy option in the loan of Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, which would free the Spaniard up to sign for any other interested party.

The report notes that Tottenham could fall into that bracket, with Morata moving to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thought to be a possibility, potentially in the summer of 2022 when his loan with Juve ends.

Morata had a forgettable time as a Chelsea player under Antonio Conte. Tottenham would be rolling the dice by bringing him back to the Premier League and trusting him to find the back of the net on a regular basis.

That said, Morata does have an impressive C.V and is at the absolute peak of his powers at current. Tottenham could do far worse than getting him through the door, assuming the price is right…