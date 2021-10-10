Tottenham scouting 20-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder ahead of potential future move

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore.

Fabio Paratici already had dealings with Metz over the summer transfer window, having secured a deal that will see teenager Pape Matar Sarr arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in time for next season.

While Tottenham are not currently in a position where they are capable of going toe-to-toe with their other ‘big six’ rivals, they have been shrewd in their efforts to strengthen for the future.

Emerson Royal, Bryan Gil, Pape Matar Sarr and Cristian Romero were all drafted in over the summer, with all four of them being 23 or younger. Paratici is laying the foundations for future success in North London.

According to The Sun, another player who could be a part of those plans is Metz’s Boubacar Traore, a midfield counterpart of Spurs new-boy Sarr with the Ligue 1 outfit.

The report notes that Spurs have been scouting Traore ahead of a potential future move, with there seemingly being a possibility that the 20-year-old joins his teammate in the Premier League.

Tottenham do not appear to be targeting players who are in their prime years and are able to make an immediate impact, which isn’t ideal from Nuno Espirito Santo’s perspective.

That said, they are creating a pool of young talent that could rival any team in the country. Paratici and co will be hoping that their work pays off later down the line.