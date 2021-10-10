Ian Wright has hit out at Manchester United for the way they’ve handled the Donny van de Beek transfer situation.

The Arsenal legend says it’s “baffling” that Man Utd signed Van de Beek when he never really looked the right fit for their style of play, and he’s urged the Netherlands international to try to get out of Old Trafford.

“The way that Ajax play with their possession football, the way that he’s grown up in that Ajax academy knowing how to make moves off of a team that are able to continually hold the ball, is totally different to how Man United play,” Wright told Optus Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s baffling to me that he went to Man United. It’s not like they’re going to change the way they play for Donny van de Beek to play. The signing was wrong.

“At this stage, I’ve not seen him play more than three games on the spin for Man United, it’s gone wrong.

“He has got to get out of there because it’s not going to work for him at Man United.

“He is not going to get the opportunity to play, and he is somebody that should be playing because he is a fantastic player.”

It remains to be seen if Van de Beek’s situation at United can improve, but one imagines the 24-year-old would be justified in giving up on the club as soon as possible.

This will no doubt be frustrating for many United supporters as well, with the Red Devils at risk of losing another player who could go on to shine elsewhere.

We’ve seen that with a host of big names in recent times, such as Angel Di Maria, Memphis Depay and Romelu Lukaku, and Van de Beek surely has it in him to go to another big club and prove Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wrong.