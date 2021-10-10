(Video) Karim Benzema scores stunner vs. Spain to drag Les Bleus level in final

After trailing one nill to Spain in the final of this season’s Nations League, it went without saying – France needed a hero and boy, oh boy, did they find one. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has pulled his country level with an absolutely remarkable strike.

The Frenchman, who was recently recalled to Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus side following a historic off-field scandal, has now more than repaid his manager’s faith.

Despite falling behind through a Mikel Oyarzabal opener, Real Madrid’s hitman’s latest stunning effort has ensured France will not go down without a fight.

