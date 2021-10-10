Northern Ireland and Newcastle player Jamal Lewis was sent off last night while he was taking a throw-in.

In the first half of his nation’s clash with Switzerland, Lewis was given a second yellow card for time-wasting at a throw-in.

You can watch the full video below.

Newcastle's Jamal Lewis was sent off for supposedly time-wasting during Northern Ireland's World Cup Qualifier against Switzerland… — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 10, 2021

Referee Slavko Vincic deemed that the Newcastle full-back was taking too long to throw the ball back into play and promptly sent him off, much to the bemusement of manager Ian Baraclough.

Northern Ireland would go on to lose the game 2-0, in what was a must-win game in order for them to stand a good chance of getting to the World Cup.

They are now six points behind second-place Switzerland with three games left to play, including their final fixture against EURO 2020 champions Italy.