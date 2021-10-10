For the last 18 months or so, West Ham United have been on an upward trajectory under David Moyes, with European football for the first time in 30-odd years a reality.

The Hammers have gone from Premier League also-rans to genuine top six contenders in that time, and thanks to the Scot’s studious business in the transfer market, their success seems set to continue.

Where the manager deserves most credit is for buying those players that are not necessarily household names, but who have a clear desire to succeed and a work ethic to match.

One of those players is Jarrod Bowen.

MORE: Not good news for Mo Salah

Though his scoring stats could do with padding out a little, no one can doubt Bowen’s commitment to the cause.

Moyes will certainly be hoping he retains that focus after The Sun revealed that he was dating Dani Dyer, daughter of Eastenders actor and huge West Ham fan, Danny.

More Stories / Latest News ‘I don’t know if I forgot any’ – Lionel Messi won’t name Barcelona as Champions League contenders Newcastle United could target transfer deals for Premier League duo, including Chelsea midfielder Rob Lee gives Newcastle fans a reality check as Neymar and Messi rumours surface

With newspapers likely to be following the ‘celebrity couple’ around now, Bowen has more to think about than just sticking the ball in the onion bag.