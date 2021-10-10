“You have to make quick decisions” – Uruguay manager discusses how to contain Lionel Messi ahead of matchup against Argentina

The Uruguay national team needs all three points as they head into a difficult matchup against Argentina. They look to remain in the final automatic spot to the FIFA World Cup next year in Qatar.

Nonetheless, to get all three points, Uruguay will need to contain Messi and not allow him to have a significant influence in the match. Ahead of the matchup, national team manager Oscar Tabarez spoke to the media at his press conference where Mundo Deportivo relayed his comments.

Tabarez spoke highly of Messi and revealed what type of game plan goes into trying to secure a win over Argentina when the 34-year-old is in the lineup.

“You have to respect the rival. [Messi] has more than 20 games without losing. He has Messi, a player who is the king of efficiency and efficiency precision, making an extra contribution. You have to try to control it and have a logical plan to confront them. Also, when attacking,” Tabarez said.

The Uruguayan tactician stated what makes Messi so dangerous as his squad looks to duplicate what Paraguay did last Thursday in keeping a clean sheet against the Argentines.

“Messi is influential when he catches the ball in attack, wherever it may be. It has a speed of movement, in the gesture, and a mental speed that makes it go where all the legs are and pass. It is exceptional; I have never seen anything like it,” Tabarez said.

Finally, Tabarez stated what his squad needs to do to leave Buenos Aires with all three points.

“You have to control and offend in a different way. You have to make quick decisions and go with everything, convinced that all games are difficult and this is one of the most difficult, but it is possible,” Tabarez said.

“The great teams are those that have the individual capacity with the best in the world. We are going to be convinced of a plan to have the expectation of winning the game, of doing what many teams have not done for a long time against Argentina.”