Liverpool are reportedly stepping up their efforts to seal the transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

Jurgen Klopp has long been a huge fan of the Spain international, whose fine form at Molineux has also seen him linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in recent times.

According to El Nacional, it now looks like Liverpool are the main candidates to sign Traore, who would also be ready to accept an offer to move to Anfield.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Traore now felt he was at the point in his career where he wanted to move to a bigger club, and Liverpool seems an ideal stage for him to show what he can do.

The 25-year-old looks like he could make a fine fit for Klopp’s style of play, and Liverpool fans would surely acknowledge that there’s a need to make some changes up front.

Sadio Mane went a little off the boil last season, and despite some improvement this term, he cannot go on forever.

That means Traore could make an ideal long-term replacement, and he could shine alongside his former team-mate Diogo Jota, who has been a big hit since leaving Wolves for Liverpool last year.