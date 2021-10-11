Agent of Newcastle United linked striker rules out exit

The agent of Paris-Saint Germain striker Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, has recently ruled out his star client departing the Parc des Princes.

Gabriele Giuffrida, the agent who represents the Paris-Saint Germain striker, has recently spoken with Italian outlet CdS (as quoted by Paris Fans) and reiterated that his client and his wife are both happy with life in Paris.

Icardi was recently linked with a stunning switch to the North of England after Newcastle United’s former owner Mike Ashley recently sold the club for £300m to a cash-rich Saudi-backed consortium.

However, judging by his agent’s most recent comments, a move, especially to Newcastle United, is very much out of the question.