It seems loads of Arsenal fans are not particularly keen on the transfer rumours doing the rounds today about a possible move to re-sign their former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international left the Gunners to join Liverpool back in 2017, and although he was something of a fan-favourite in his first spell at the Emirates Stadium, it seems most supporters aren’t too keen on having him back for a second spell.

The Sun have reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain is considering his future at Anfield after a lack of playing time, and that Arsenal could bring him back on an initial loan deal.

Mikel Arteta could perhaps do with more depth in the attacking midfield department after a poor start to the season, but the club could also surely aim a little higher than an injury-prone player who hasn’t done much of note for Liverpool for some time now.

That seems to be how this lot view the rumour, though of course there’s always a chance they’ll change their tune if it does end up happening…

Oxlade Chamberlain would be the most banter signing ever, that’s probably why we will sign him, this is what happens when you’ve got a majority of the divvy fanbase backing this imaginary process. — Nathan (@MinasNathan99) October 11, 2021

AFCare considering a move for Liverpool and England midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 28-year-old spent six years with the Gunners before moving to LFC in 2017. (Sun) sadly they cant do basic maths! 4 years! Why would we want another glassman at the club! min 3mnth out a year! — afcguvnor (@AFCGuvnor) October 11, 2021

Rumours of Wilshere, Ramsey and now Chamberlain coming back to the club in the last week. Why not get Gibbs and Jenkinson too? British core remontada — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) October 10, 2021

Do NOT understand why we should go over old ground, resign players that wanted to leave – no exceptions! Didn't work 1st time around, why should it change this time? They leave, it is OVER! Their "loyalty" will always be under scrutiny – if indeed they have any!? ??? — Brian Preston@bripres503 (@BrianPr76287813) October 11, 2021

absolutely not…terrible decision — Agnee Path ??????????? ?? (@path_agnee) October 11, 2021

Ox back, no thanks. — Sean (@SeanAFC) October 11, 2021

Avoid nice lad, injury prone lots of great runs very little end product — Wickins (@Ballistix99) October 11, 2021