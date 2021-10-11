“Most banter signing ever” – These Arsenal fans make it clear what they think of latest transfer target

It seems loads of Arsenal fans are not particularly keen on the transfer rumours doing the rounds today about a possible move to re-sign their former player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international left the Gunners to join Liverpool back in 2017, and although he was something of a fan-favourite in his first spell at the Emirates Stadium, it seems most supporters aren’t too keen on having him back for a second spell.

The Sun have reported that Oxlade-Chamberlain is considering his future at Anfield after a lack of playing time, and that Arsenal could bring him back on an initial loan deal.

Mikel Arteta could perhaps do with more depth in the attacking midfield department after a poor start to the season, but the club could also surely aim a little higher than an injury-prone player who hasn’t done much of note for Liverpool for some time now.

That seems to be how this lot view the rumour, though of course there’s always a chance they’ll change their tune if it does end up happening…

