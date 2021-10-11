After an incredible debut for Spain, Barcelona’s Gavi, the youngest ever to play for his country is going to immediately reap the rewards.

Having broken through into the first team this season, it seems abundantly clear that the world is Gavi’s oyster at present.

In order to keep him from the clutches of European football’s finest, the Catalans are preparing to tie him down to a five-year contract according to a tweet from reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

It seems that the deal will include for his salary to be increased each year, signifying his importance to the club.

He’ll join the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo and Ousmane Dembele as the future of the club, and give Barca fans something to be excited about again after an abject period.

Barcelona will progress in talks with Gavi’s camp in the next days/weeks to extend his contract. Five years deal to be prepared with salary growing from season to season. ??? #FCB He’s in Barça ‘renewals list’ together with Ansu Fati, Pedri, Araújo and Dembélé. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2021

At just 17 years of age, Gavi has shown no fear whatsoever against any of the opponents he’s played against in his short career at senior level.

Moreover, his freedom of expression in play and his willingness to take responsibility of the ball when up against much more experienced players has marked him out as a special talent.

After the upheaval of the last few months, Gavi and his young team-mates offer genuine hope of a brighter future.