Erling Haaland is the one player in European football that is likely to have his pick of clubs to sign for next summer, should he make an expected switch from Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Dortmund.

Alongside Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, he is the hottest striking prospect around.

Back in April, the Mirror detailed Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland’s whistle-stop tour of some of the biggest clubs on the continent, in order to gauge genuine interest in the youngster, and understand the financial viability of any deal with interested parties.

Barcelona would normally be at the head of the queue but not this time.

According to Mundo Deportivo, cited by MARCA, the Catalans are currently taking a more prudent view of things.

Though it’s clear that they are interested, and president, Joan Laporta’s excellent relationship with Haaland’s agent, Raiola, makes a move a distinct possibility under normal circumstances, Vice President, Rafa Yuste, is keen to dampen expectations a little.

“I prefer to be governed by the principle of prudence. We come from a situation of a huge economic crisis, therefore prudence,” he was quoted as saying.

“I do not see Haaland [signing] happening now. From now to next year we will see what the situation is and what we can do in terms of signings.

“First we have to lay the foundations of a house that we have found in ruins, so let’s focus first on fortifying it.”

Between now and the end of the season, Laporta and his board need to work overtime in order to reverse the terrible financial position they find themselves in.

If they’re able to restructure their debts significantly, there’s an outside chance that Haaland can become the new hero at the Camp Nou.