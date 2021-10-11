Xavi identifies five signings he wants if he replaces Ronald Koeman as Barcelona manager

Barcelona legend Xavi is reportedly thinking about potential transfer targets as he continues to be linked strongly with the manager’s job at his old club.

Ronald Koeman is struggling as Barcelona boss right now, and it’s hard to imagine the Dutch tactician will last much longer in the role.

Xavi seems to be the favourite to take over at the Nou Camp, but it’s clear that the former Barca midfielder will have some big demands if he is to return to his old club as head coach.

According to El Nacional, Xavi, who is currently in charge of Al Sadd, wants as many as five new faces to come in – a creative midfielder, two full-backs, and a new striker.

El Nacional’s piece doesn’t make it too clear what the fifth signing would be, suggesting it may be a surprise replacement for one of the more established names in this current squad.

Xavi would supposedly not be worried about axing some of the long-serving members of the team, so it may be that the surprise signing would be a successor to someone like Gerard Pique or Sergio Busquets, both of whom look past their best.