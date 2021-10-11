Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in as many as four big-name players from Barcelona as potential transfer additions.

The Bavarian giants may well be tempted to try raiding the struggling La Liga side right now, with Barca not the force they once were.

It could be that the Catalan giants will struggle to keep hold of some of their star names after a lack of recent success and the huge blow of losing Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

According to El Nacional, the Barcelona players Bayern are looking at are: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Sergino Dest, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Ter Stegen could be ideal to come in as a replacement for the ageing Manuel Neuer, and one imagines the Germany international could well be tempted to come back to the Bundesliga at some point before his career is done.

De Jong, meanwhile, was supposedly a target for Bayern before he moved to the Nou Camp instead, according to El Nacional, and they remain interested in the classy Dutch playmaker.

Pedri is a huge prospect who surely deserves better than this current Barca side, so one imagines a move to the Allianz Arena could be tempting for him at some point in the near future.

Dest, meanwhile, has had some mixed performances at Barcelona, but it’s easy to see why Bayern would consider taking a gamble on the USA international, who looked very promising in his time at former club Ajax.