Another day, another appalling piece of Barcelona business uncovered.

It’s scarcely believable that the Catalan giants were run as badly as it appears they have been under Josep Maria Bartomeu and his board.

The loss of Lionel Messi was arguably the biggest shock to befall the club in recent years, but was the upshot of a decade of incredibly poor mismanagement.

The whole truth of exactly what has gone on behind the scenes has yet to come out, but a debt of over a billion euros per Associated Press tells its own story.

Results this season have been a mixed bag, though in the Champions League Barca have been awful.

Against Benfica they were put to the sword by Darwin Nunez, and it’s come to light that Barca had discarded him as a striking option.

According to Mundo Deportivo, former player, Luis Suarez, has said of his Uruguayan international team-mate that the Blaugranes completely ruled out signing him.

Barcelona make a different claim, in that everything was in place to acquire him but, at the last minute just like with the Messi deal, the club couldn’t make it work financially.

Whatever the truth of the matter, how Barca could do with a striker with his prowess at present.

They have three home games following the international break against Valencia, Dynamo Kyiv and Real Madrid, and if they can’t find the back of the net in those, their season might be as good as over already,