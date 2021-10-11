Real Madrid are reportedly considering a potential transfer swoop for Chelsea right-back Reece James, according to sources in Spain.

The England international has been a key performer for the Blues in recent years, establishing himself as one of the top players in the Premier League in his position.

According to El Nacional, James’ potential has caught the eye of Real Madrid, who could be keen to land him as part of any deal involving Eden Hazard’s return to Stamford Bridge.

The report states that initial talks have taken place over Chelsea re-signing Hazard, who remains a favourite of Blues chief Roman Abramovich, despite his struggles since moving to Spain in 2019.

Chelsea surely won’t want to lose a key player like James, however, with the 21-year-old likely to be a big part of the club’s future, whereas Hazard looks past his best.

It may well be that the Belgium international could return to his best with the chance to revive his career in the Premier League, but on the face of it this does not look like it would be great business by CFC.

El Nacional claim James’ value is around €45million, but if anything that seems a little low for such a top young player whose value will surely continue to rise in years to come.