Antonio Conte to Newcastle could really be about to become reality as bookies have rather intriguingly slashed odds on the Italian tactician replacing Steve Bruce at St James’ Park.

The Magpies are now under new ownership and could be set to make several changes to both their playing squad and their coaching staff in the near future.

There’s already talk of club director Amanda Staveley meeting with Steve Bruce to give him his marching orders, and Conte would be a dream replacement in the dugout.

Latest odds from Ladbrokes suggest Conte is now the major favourite for the job, with the former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager currently one of the biggest names out of work since leaving the San Siro in the summer.

Jessica O’Reilly of Ladbrokes said: “Bruce may be clinging on for the time being, but it’s Conte who’s all the rage with punters to replace him, with Martinez a very popular second choice.”

It would be some move if Newcastle could pull this off, with Conte tending to win major trophies everywhere he’s been in recent times, meaning he’s sure to help them attract big-name signings.

See below for the latest Newcastle manager odds in full…

Antonio Conte 5/2

Roberto Martinez 7/2

Steven Gerrard 4/1

Eddie Howe 5/1

Frank Lampard 8/1

Brendan Rodgers 11/1

Graeme Jones 12/1