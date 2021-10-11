Manchester United ace admits he’d be open to potential loan transfer

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has admitted he’d be open to sealing a loan transfer away from the club.

The talented 19-year-old looks a big prospect at Man Utd, and it seems clear that he is coming up to a point in his career where he’d benefit from playing more regular first-team football.

With so much competition for places at United, that perhaps doesn’t look like happening in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side any time soon, but Elanga has spoken about his situation and wouldn’t rule out going out on loan.

Elanga said he’s also currently focused on life with the Red Devils, however, so perhaps he’s confident he can manage a breakthrough into Solskjaer’s side in the near future.

“Everything is possible but right now I am in United so I focus on them,” he told Kvällposten, as translated by the Manchester Evening News.

“But anything is possible and I have to be ready if the club wants to loan me or wants me to stay.”

When asked about moving back to Sweden, he said: “I do not know if I can answer that question because it will actually be difficult.

“I love [former clubs] Elfsborg and I love Malmö. So that’s a very difficult question. I still follow Malmö and Elfsborg, but mostly Malmö.”

United fans love seeing homegrown players coming through, so they’ll hope Elanga can be the latest success story from the MUFC academy.