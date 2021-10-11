Kylian Mbappe is out of contract with Paris-Saint Germain in less than 12-months time and despite recent suggestions that he is negotiating a new contract, the Frenchman leaving the Parc des Princes is a real possibility.

Mbappe, 22, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on loan from domestic rivals Monaco, before making his switch permanent the following season for a deal worth a whopping £130.5m.

Since arriving in the French capital, the elite level attacker has gone on to feature in 182 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to an incredible 202 goals, along the way.

However, with his deal in Paris set to expire next summer, one club heavily linked with snapping him up has been Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Widely reported as Los Blancos’ number one transfer target, Mbappe’s potential departure would undoubtedly send shock waves through European football – especially if he were to go for free, too.

Speaking about the possibility of Mbappe swap Paris for Madrid, former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart, who spoke recently to Marca, admitted fearing the Frenchman could end up at his rivals.

“I fear that it will happen because he is one of the best players of the moment,” Gaspart said.“I hope the Emir of Qatar will put on the table what nobody can put on the table and renew with PSG for many years.

“But Florentino it is a lot of Florentine so that this signing can escape him.”