Everton isn’t expected to splash the cash in the January transfer window, with any possible recruitments likely to come by way of loans or free transfer deals. However, one player who would available relatively cheaply is out of favour Real Madrid playmaker Isco and ex-Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny thinks the Toffees should try and lure him to Goodison Park.

It has recently been reported that due to financial constraints, the Toffees will opt to deploy a shrewd transfer policy over the next couple of months, as per Football Insider.

However, given the fact he has found his game time reduced in recent seasons, one player expected to depart their current club is Real Madrid’s Isco.

MORE: Mike Ashley celebrated Newcastle sale by doing the most ‘Mike Ashley’ thing ever

One club that has been heavily linked with making a January swoop has been Rafa Benitez’s Everton, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former shot-stopper Kenny labeled the Spaniard as a ‘superstar’ and thinks a deal for Everton has the potential to be ‘unbelievable’.

“I think if this one comes off, it would be an unbelievable deal,” Kenny said. “You don’t play all those games for Real Madrid over the last ten years without being an absolute superstar.

“He is a talented player, someone I’ve always looked up to as a fantastic midfielder. What a player.

“If there is an opportunity to sign him, he’s someone the fans would like to see play for them.

“Benitez managed him when he was at Real Madrid too, which could give them a bit of an edge.“