Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is struggling to fit into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

Since joining the Red Devils last summer following a £35.1m move from Dutch side Ajax, the versatile midfielder has struggled to cement a place down in the English giants’ first-team.

Continually overlooked in favour of Bruno Fernandes, van de Beek’s lack of playing time is agonisingly echoed by the fact he has started just four Premier League matches since his arrival.

With speculation mounting over where the midfielder’s long-term future lies, one club heavily linked with offering the Dutchman an escape from his Old Trafford nightmare has been Italian side, Juventus.

The midfielder recently fueled speculation after his angry reaction to being snubbed during his side’s Champions League tie against Villarreal last month was picked up by pitchside cameras.

However, despite van de Beek’s recent public frustrations, as well as his heavy links to Juventus, CaughtOffside understands the 36-time Italian champions are not interested in signing the 24-year-old.

It has been revealed to us by a close club source that van de Beek is not a player ‘The Old Lady’ are pursuing and will therefore not be looking to make an approach to Man United in January.

It is our understanding that van de Beek’s teammate Paul Pogba remains Juventus’ number one transfer priority.

The Frenchman’s contract at Old Trafford expires next summer and after so far failing to sign a renewal, senior Juventus officials remain unanimous that they’ll continue to push to sign the Frenchman.

Talks between Juventus and Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola have been ongoing since last year.