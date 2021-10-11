Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe was deemed onside for France’s winner against Spain

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the decision to allow Kylian Mbappe’s late winner versus Spain in Sunday’s UEFA Nations League final.

France won the game 2-1 courtesy of this and a fabulous goal from Karim Benzema.

But Dale Johnson of ESPN broke down why Mbappe’s goal was allowed to stand in a detailed and well-explained Twitter thread, as seen below…

So as explained in the above tweets by Johnson, Mbappe is ultimately onside because the defender touches the ball and because he was not interfering with the defender on that passage of play.

He later notes that Eric Garcia is essentially being penalised for attempting to play the ball due to Mbappe’s presence behind him, and that the Frenchman has profited from this failed attempt despite being offside when the ball is played from his teammate.

As the defender has touched the ball the offside sequence resets and this means Mbappe is onside.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Euro giants working to beat Arsenal to potential €25m transfer
Video: Man United star absolutely loses it with furious outburst at France team-mates in Nations League final
Newcastle targeting the man who heavily influenced Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel

Similar instances when this happened include Harry Kane against Liverpool in 2018 and Erling Haaland against Paderborn in the DFB Pokal last season.

Johnson also noted that most refs will take the cautious approach in this type of situation, and will give an offside instead.

More Stories Eric Garcia Karim Benzema Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.