If there’s one thing that you would expect that footballer’s generally can’t abide, it’s being left out of their team’s starting XI at the weekend.
After having worked hard all week in training, to then be left on the sidelines must be soul destroying. Particularly if it’s a decision that the manager tends to make on a regular basis.
Take former Chelsea star, Tammy Abraham’s situation for instance.
Under former manager, Frank Lampard, Abraham was being moulded into a decent front man and one who was learning his craft on the job.
The signings of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz curtailed his trajectory slightly but it appeared he was still a highly valued member of the Blues front line.
Once Thomas Tuchel took over, Abraham was marginalised somewhat and, eventually, was resigned to accepting his fate of no longer being a first choice.
Some players would arguably be content to just pick up their wages and aim to take their chances if and when they arrived, but it’s to Abraham’s credit that he decided to move to Italy and a new adventure at Jose Mourinho’s Roma.
TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor certainly admires the youngster’s desire to move and give himself a better chance of getting into the England squad for the 2022 World Cup.
? “Fair play to Tammy Abraham, he is probably thinking about the World Cup.”
?? “It hyped up the striker role! There’ll be a lot of strikers fighting to be on that plane.”
