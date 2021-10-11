Newcastle United reportedly look to be lining up a transfer move for Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale as he nears the end of his contract at the Bernabeu.

According to Todo Fichajes, the Magpies have already been in contact with Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett as they try to seal an ambitious big-name signing to get this new era under their wealthy new owners underway.

Bale may be some way past his peak these days, but one imagines he’d still have something to offer to Newcastle right now, with the club not currently boasting the kind of elite stars who’ll take them forward.

Newcastle could also do well to land Bale at the moment due to his contract situation, with the 32-year-old either set to move as a free agent in the summer, or on the cheap in January.

Of course, money is not likely to be a major issue for NUFC right now, but it shows that signing Bale wouldn’t necessarily be such a high-risk costly error even if he didn’t show his best form at St James’ Park.

Bale was back in the Premier League in a loan spell with Tottenham last season and showed flashes of his old brilliance that suggests he could at least be a decent short-term addition for Newcastle.