Sometimes, money isn’t everything.

Former Liverpool star, Gini Wijnaldum, was all set to sign for Barcelona in the summer, with ESPN detailing how the Dutch star had been negotiating with the Catalans, only to not see a deal agreed.

That may have something to do with the switch to French giants, Paris Saint-Germain, who were prepared to pay him double what Barcelona had offered according to the Daily Mail.

However, things have very quickly turned sour for the midfielder.

PSG have so many riches in terms of playing staff, that Wijnaldum just isn’t getting a game.

“I can’t say I’m completely happy,” he was quoted as saying by Sport.

“Not playing is something worrying. Because the situation is not what I wanted, but that’s football and I will have to learn how to deal with it. I am a fighter. I have to be positive and work hard to turn it around.

“I’ve played a lot in recent years, I’ve always been in shape and done very well. This is something different and it will take time to get used to.

“I was really looking forward to getting started in this new era and when it happened, this happened. It’s complicated.”

This could well represent a problem for Wijnaldum given that next year is a World Cup year and arguably he needs to be playing regularly for his club in order to be considered for selection.

With Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes all seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s likely that only an injury to one of that quartet will open the door for Wijnaldum to have the chance to impress Mauricio Pochettino for an extended period.

A more extreme solution would be to leave PSG in January and guarantee him minutes elsewhere, but whether he would be able to command the same sort of salary (€9.5m a season according to Fabrizio Romano) elsewhere is negligible.