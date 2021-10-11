Chelsea are reportedly holding informal talks over a surprise transfer return for Real Madrid flop Eden Hazard.

The Belgium international is a Chelsea legend after a great career at Stamford Bridge between 2012 and 2019, but his form has gone dramatically downhill since his big move to the Bernabeu two years ago.

It remains to be seen if most Blues fans would really want Hazard back in his current state, but El Nacional claim that Roman Abramovich is eager to re-sign the player, who he thinks could become one of the best in the world again if he returned to west London.

The report claims Chelsea have already held some informal talks over bringing Hazard back, and one imagines Madrid would be more than happy to let the struggling 30-year-old go.

Chelsea could do well to improve their attacking options right now, with the club arguably never really replacing Hazard since he left.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have come in, but none have really set the world alight, and it might well be worth the gamble on bringing back this proven talent.

Hazard surely hasn’t lost all his talent overnight, and it might be worth trying to revive his career and solving a problem position in Thomas Tuchel’s squad in the process.