Harry Kane loves his club Tottenham Hotspur and wants to help the club rebuild, according to Fabio Paratici.

The Tottenham Managing Director of Football, who was appointed in July, has insisted Tottenham ace Kane will help the club to rebuild.

The Sun reports that Paratici said: “Harry Kane loves Tottenham.

“We’ve decided to keep Harry last summer to start the rebuilding, and we’re happy with our choice.

“There’s no need of any new talk with Harry. He knows how to share the sense of belonging to Spurs.”

Kane was the subject of a huge transfer saga over the summer that saw him linked with a massive move to Manchester City (as per The Guardian and others), which would have likely seen him become the most expensive English player of all time and the most expensive transfer in Premier League history.

Thus far the England Captain has struggled to find his best form under Nuno Espirito Santo, failing to score at all in the league despite an expected goals value of 1.7.

However, in the cup competitions this couldn’t be more of a polar opposite. He has scored five times in just three Europa Conference League appearances and also netted a goal against Wolves in the League Cup.

Kane was a big part of the national team’s road to the final, as he scored four times in the knockout stages against Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.