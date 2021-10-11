Man United could make U-turn on midfielder’s future

Manchester United do not want to lose midfielder Jesse Lingard for free next summer.

Should the Red Devils fail to get the England international to commit to a new contract, Lingard, whose deal expires next summer, could move on in under 12-months time as a free agent.

However, according to recent reports, the club’s hierarchy would like to prevent that outcome, if possible, and could, therefore, be forced into offloading him during the January window – so long as a potential buyer is found.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims Lingard, despite being offered an improved contract, is continuing to reject the Red Devils’ terms.

It has been claimed that the midfielder has been offered a deal worth £135,000-per week – a significant increase on his current wages.

However, following what has been a patchy two seasons that has seen him fall out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Lingard is reportedly demanding assurances he will be given more first-team playing time.

With that being said though – despite his desire to stay with the Red Devils, should both the club and the player fail to reach an agreement, it is entirely possible he will be sold.

Leicester City and West Ham United are two clubs that reportedly have a long-standing interest in the talented Englishman.