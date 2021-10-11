Video: Man United misfit Fred destroyed by brilliant Luis Diaz skill

Manchester United midfielder Fred was beaten by some superb skill during Brazil’s game against Colombia last night.

Still, as has often been the case during his time playing for the Red Devils, Fred didn’t really have the best of times out there on the pitch.

See the video below as Fred was terrorised by some sublime skill by Luis Diaz of Colombia, who left Fred trailing in his wake with this flick past him…

Fred has often looked a little out of sorts since joining Man Utd back in 2018, and will surely not go down as one of their best signings of recent years.

