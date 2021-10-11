Danny Murphy has said that there is no one better equipped than current Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to help the club avoid relegation.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy explained that while he believed Bruce would ultimately be sacked, he didn’t believe there were any other candidates out there who would be capable of coming into the predicament Newcastle are in and doing a better job.

You can watch the full video below:

???? “Is there a manager out there more equipped that Bruce?” ? “There is no obvious candidate to come into a relegation battle.” ? “Who’s out there more equipped than Bruce? No one jumps out at me.” Danny Murphy believes #NUFC should stick with Steve Bruce this season. pic.twitter.com/JeG2Zm71PQ — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 11, 2021

Pictures courtesy of talkSPORT

Bruce has been in charge of The Magpies since 2019 and has kept the team consistent with 12th and 13th place finishes in the Premier League.

However, after yet another bad start to the season (Newcastle have not won a game in their opening seven fixtures in four of the last seven seasons) fans and pundits have been critical of the former Manchester United player and called for him to be sacked even before news of the takeover was complete.

Newcastle’s new owners are likely to want a bigger name than Bruce to lead them into this new era, but it is not yet clear who the next Newcastle manager will be, though several big names are making the headlines at the moment.