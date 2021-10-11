When you’ve the endorsement of Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel or Julian Nagelsmann for your work, you must be doing something right.

All three tactical masterminds have worked under or learnt from Ralf Rangnick, a man who Klopp even noted was “one of the best, if not the best German coach,” per ESPN.

Often termed the ‘Godfather of Gegenpressing,’ (per ESPN) Rangnick’s influence can be seen right across the top European leagues, with RB Leipzig just one of the clubs to benefit from his wisdom.

A man who appears to constantly innovate could now be about to lead Newcastle into a new era.

The takeover of the Magpies by PCP Capital Partners and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund has opened up all sorts of possibilities, however, the worst thing the new owners could do is just throw money at the first-team and hoping that all of their previous ills will be cured.

Newcastle need a stable and consistent message and way of working, and to that end, according to The Telegraph, Rangnick is being eyed as the club’s new sporting director.

Steve Bruce is likely to be dispensed with as manager at some point this week say The Telegraph, and should Rangnick be installed, whomever comes in under him as Bruce’s replacement will undoubtedly be given a footballing education.