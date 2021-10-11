Newcastle linked with elite sporting director as Magpies’ rebuild gets underway

Newcastle United fans recently saw their club taken over by a cash-rich Saudi-back consortium, led by British businesswoman Amanda Staveley.

News that former owner Mike Ashley had finally sold up and allowed the Northern club to be taken over by wealthy owners, willing to heavily invest in the side’s on-field talent, was gladly welcomed by fans.

However, now with the side’s new owners in place and ready to get to work, although recent reports have suggested the club will look to splash the cash in January on several top players – another area the club is reportedly looking to rebuild is the sporting director role.

That’s according to a recent report from French outlet Foot Mercato, who claims the Magpies’ new hierarchy has already held talks with Antero Henrique, who was Paris-Saint Germain’s sporting director from 2017 to 2019.

It has also been noted that Newcastle United are pitching the position as one which would allow Henrique to oversee a squad rebuild with the target of building a side capable of challenging for the Premier League in the coming years.