Newcastle are at the beginning of what could be a very exciting journey, after so many years spent stagnating under the ownership of Mike Ashley.

PCP Capital Partners and the Saudi Arabian Investment Fund are the new custodians of the club and they’ve a clean slate from which to work.

Former Newcastle star, Steve Howey, believes that Amanda Staveley and Co. should take a leaf out of Manchester City’s book and develop all areas of the club.

To include the academy, training ground, youth teams and working in the community, as well as the first team, in order to leave a real legacy.

Clearly, there is a multitude of things to be done and some will be given a higher priority than others.

? “Amazing for the area, amazing for the club, amazing for the fans.” Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey believes the club should follow Manchester City’s lead following their £300m takeover by a Saudi-led consortium ? pic.twitter.com/7isLfJULNq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 11, 2021

However, as long as the locals see that the new owners are taking a genuine and keen interest in their club, the likelihood is that they’ll be given more time than Mike Ashley was afforded.

If success on the pitch is allied to progress off it, then the Magpies will once again become a force to be reckoned with in the English top-flight and perhaps, in time, in Europe.