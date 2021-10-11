Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a potential transfer return for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The England international has fallen out of favour at Anfield in recent times and it makes sense that he could now be open to leaving the club.

According to the Sun, Oxlade-Chamberlain could be open to returning to Arsenal, with the Gunners considering signing him on an initial loan to add more experience to their squad.

The report notes that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s presence could be useful to have around the squad to help youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

Arsenal fans would surely welcome the 28-year-old back to the Emirates Stadium, as he never really put a foot wrong for the club before leaving for Liverpool back in 2017.

Since then, the Ox has only gained more valuable experience, having won the Champions League and Premier League during his time playing under Jurgen Klopp.

At this point, however, it’s hard to see why Liverpool wouldn’t let the player go as he is clearly no longer a key part of Klopp’s first-team plans.

Then again, he’s a useful squad player and LFC might not be keen to let him leave and strengthen Arsenal, who, despite not being the force they once were, could have the potential to be in and amongst the top four again in the near future.