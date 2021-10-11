(Photo) Incredible Varane stat proves Man United have born-winner on their hands

After opting to leave La Liga giants Real Madrid, French defender Raphael Varane joined Manchester United earlier this summer.

In what was widely regarded as one of the best transfers in recent history, the Red Devils, who snapped the Frenchman up for a modest £36m, clearly have a born-winner on their hands.

After already boasting a stunning trophy haul that sees him claim 20 major trophies, including four Champions League, Varane’s latest silverware win with France in this season’s Nations League, now means the 28-year-old has never lost a European final.