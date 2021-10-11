Juventus could reportedly be ready to use Aaron Ramsey as a bargaining chip in their attempts to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The Wales international has struggled in his time in Turin, and it seems likely he’ll be on his way out of the club in the near future, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail’s report adds that Ramsey could be used as a bargaining chip as Juve seek to replace him with Man Utd ace Pogba, though it’s not entirely clear what they mean by this.

The story doesn’t explicitly mention Ramsey being offered to United in a swap deal of any kind, but that seems to be the implication.

United might well be tempted by a signing like Ramsey, with the former Arsenal star shining during his time in the Premier League with the Gunners.

It seems a bit of a gamble now, however, as Ramsey has not looked the same player since moving to Italy, and most fans would probably have numerous other targets in mind for the Red Devils to strengthen in the middle of the park.

Still, it might also be argued that beggars can’t be choosers, with a replacement for Pogba surely needed as the France international nears the end of his contract.