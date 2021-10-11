In a highly unusual but incredibly positive move, a referee that has officiated at Premier League level right down to amateur league has come out as an openly gay man.

For far too long now, anyone connected with football has evidently kept their sexuality to themselves for fear of being cast aside and ignored, perhaps by team-mates and those in the game more widely.

In a day and age where all forms of discrimination are frowned upon, it’s hugely disappointing to find that coming out is still a big deal for gay people.

MORE: Liverpool set to suffer

James Adcock was speaking to BBC Sport and was clearly – and rightly – proud to say he was an openly gay man working in football.

More Stories / Latest News Leicester City on red alert as Brendan Rodgers on Newcastle shortlist along with Gerrard and Favre Explained: Why Kylian Mbappe was deemed onside for France’s winner against Spain Talks held: Euro giants working to beat Arsenal to potential €25m transfer

As of this moment, it also appears that he hasn’t encountered any ill will, showing that, perhaps, things are moving in the right direction.

?? “I’m proud to be an openly gay man in football.” James Adcock has officiated everywhere from the amateur level to the Premier League. Now the referee is opening up for the first time about his sexuality, and being gay in the sport.@BBCSport | @BBCMOTD | #ComingOutDay pic.twitter.com/BiTr4qbX9Q — Jack Murley (@jack_murley) October 11, 2021

The hope will be of course that, eventually, a player at the top level of the game will break the stigma and announce that they too are gay.

Diver, Tom Daley, and former rugby player, Gareth Thomas, are other high profile sportsmen who had both previously announced their homosexuality publicly.