Barcelona remain keen on a potential transfer deal for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling, most likely on an initial loan deal.

However, any move for Sterling could also hinge on the future of Ousmane Dembele at the Nou Camp, according to a report from Sport, who add that initial discussions over a deal took place in the summer.

Barcelona already have a number of attacking options at the moment, but Dembele is nearing the end of his contract, so it could make sense to target someone like Sterling to replace the France international.

This might be a bit of a worry for some Man City fans, who will no doubt be puzzled that things have allowed to become so uncertain with regards to Sterling.

The England international has been a top performer for the club for many years, but now finds himself further down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order, for no obvious reason.

Sport suggest that Sterling himself could now be keen on leaving the Etihad Stadium, and it’s not too surprising given how harshly he seems to have been treated in recent times.

The 26-year-old has scored 115 goals in all competitions for City since joining them from Liverpool in 2015, and his superb performances have helped the club win three Premier League titles and numerous other major honours in that time.

There’s no doubt Sterling could end up being a superb signing for Barca if they are able to bring him in.