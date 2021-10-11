Newcastle ready to pounce for transfer of Juventus star as first marquee signing

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this January.

The Wales international shone during his first spell in the Premier League with Arsenal, but has struggled to get going with Juventus and could now be on his way out of the club.

According to the Daily Express, Newcastle’s new owners are keen to make Ramsey one of their first marquee signings of this exciting new era at St James’ Park.

Although Ramsey has not been at his best for some time now, he would still represent an exciting addition for this struggling Magpies squad, who will surely also be making a change in manager before too long.

Aaron Ramsey looks to be on the way out of Juventus after a bad spell
Some Arsenal fans may be keen to have the 30-year-old back at the Emirates Stadium, but that does not seem to be on the cards right now.

However, other English teams like West Ham and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Ramsey in recent times as it seems increasingly clear that his time in Italy is coming to an end.

