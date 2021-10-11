According to recent and very concerning reports, prior to his death last year, footballing legend Diego Maradona abused a 16-year-old Cuban girl.

That’s according to an exclusive report from global outlet Infobae, who claims to have seen footage of Maradona and a girl, who was, at the time of the footage, understood to be 16-years-old. The story has also been relayed by British mainstream outlet the Telegraph. The full video can be seen on Infobae’s website using the link above.

It has been claimed that when alive, the former Argentine striker locked Mavys Alverez in a hotel room and frequently plied her with drugs in order to carry out an abusive relationship.

Infobae’s report reveals how from the footage seen, Maradona filmed the par in the hotel room before turning the camera on themselves which revealed them both in bed together – the outlet also describes how Alverez appeared sad in the video.

Shockingly, further details claim the ex-player’s manager, who also attended the hotel room on occasions, was filmed holding a sex toy.

The footage is understood to date back several years and although at the time, Cuban law did not forbid sexual relations with a 16-year-old, Infobae notes that from the footage uncovered, it was evident the pair’s relationship was built on abuse.