Newcastle United board director Amanda Staveley is reportedly set to meet with the playing squad and manager Steve Bruce ahead of this Sunday’s return to Premier League action.

The Magpies are under new ownership now after years of the troubled Mike Ashley regime which was so unpopular with huge numbers of fans at St James’ Park.

Last week, Newcastle were finally taken over, with their wealthy new Saudi owners now expected to be able to pump a huge amount of money into the club in a way that could be as transformative for NUFC as it was for Manchester City when they were bought in 2008.

According to Sky Sports, it looks like the first big decision will be regarding the manager, with Staveley’s upcoming meeting likely to see Bruce sacked by the club ahead of this weekend’s game against Tottenham.

Graeme Jones, a coach in Bruce’s backroom team, is reported as being the name most likely to be in the dugout this weekend, but one imagines Newcastle will want a bigger name to lead the side for the long run.

The Chronicle have suggested Newcastle could even have a chance of luring Antonio Conte to the club, with the former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss keen to return to England.