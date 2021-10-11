Ever since it was announced that Mike Ashley had finally sold Newcastle to the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, thoughts appear to have turned to how long Steve Bruce will remain in the position.

On 999 games as a manager, he would be due to take charge of the Magpies for their match against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

MORE: Liverpool set to suffer

However, even Bruce himself believes he may be sacked before then, per an interview with The Telegraph.

TalkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor believes that Bruce has got a raw deal and should be allowed to stay in the position and be given some money to play with, in order to see just what he can do.