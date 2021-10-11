The Nations League is over for another year with France defeating Spain in the final and Italy overcoming Belgium in the Third Place Play-Off.
Both games, and those during the earlier part of the international break, were of a decent standard, but Belgium stopper, Thibaut Courtois, undoubtedly spoke for many when he was interviewed after the match.
With hardly any breaks during the summer now, thanks to Nations League, World Cup tournaments, European Championships, Confederations Cup and the like, Courtois called out UEFA, suggesting that the governing body have no interest in the welfare of the players and just want to line their own pockets.
?? “They don’t care about the players they just care about their pockets.”
Thibaut Courtois accused UEFA and FIFA of prioritising money over player welfare after Belgium were beaten 2-1 by Italy in the Nations League third-place play-off. pic.twitter.com/0RbBu0Ux6h
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 11, 2021