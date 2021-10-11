The Nations League is over for another year with France defeating Spain in the final and Italy overcoming Belgium in the Third Place Play-Off.

Both games, and those during the earlier part of the international break, were of a decent standard, but Belgium stopper, Thibaut Courtois, undoubtedly spoke for many when he was interviewed after the match.

MORE: Liverpool set to suffer

With hardly any breaks during the summer now, thanks to Nations League, World Cup tournaments, European Championships, Confederations Cup and the like, Courtois called out UEFA, suggesting that the governing body have no interest in the welfare of the players and just want to line their own pockets.